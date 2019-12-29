I Have Best Fans And Supporters – Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has again taken to social media to brag about the love he gets.

The ‘Tesumole’ crooner blessed his fans with the video to the new song and has since been on the lips on social media users.

In his words;

“I have the best supporters/family. Marlians I love y’all..I bet y’all good in bed.”

Naira Marley gained major popularity this year after he was arrested by the EFCC . Ther rapper was arrested alongside Zlatan Ibile for partaking in an alleged online fraud case.