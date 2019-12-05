I Have Never Collected Pension As A Former Governor: Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that he has never collected pension from Rivers State as a former governor.
The former governor expressed that he has never requested nor collected pension from the state government.
He made this revelation following a court order that bogus pensions be recovered from former governors.
Amaechi pointed out that being a minister, it does not seem right to also collect pensions, instead, he advises that the money be used for development of the state.
I have never requested for or collected one kobo as pension from R/State Govt. If offered, I will politely decline & request that the money should be given to Rivers State pensioners. I do not believe that I should receive pension as ex-gov of R/State while serving as a minister https://t.co/dDfbQMdcRi
