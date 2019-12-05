I Have Never Collected Pension As A Former Governor: Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that he has never collected pension from Rivers State as a former governor.

The former governor expressed that he has never requested nor collected pension from the state government.

He made this revelation following a court order that bogus pensions be recovered from former governors.

Amaechi pointed out that being a minister, it does not seem right to also collect pensions, instead, he advises that the money be used for development of the state.

