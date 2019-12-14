I Have Screenshot Of Those Who Said I Will Fade Off Before December – Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has taken to social media to brag about still being relevant in the industry.

The ‘Zanku’ crooner took to his IG page to share a photo of himself with a caption mocking many of his critics.

In his words;

“I have the screenshot of those who said he would fade off before December 📸 @22.jumpstr”

Zlatan had an impressive 2018/2019 since his emergence on the scene a few years back. He has featured top acts like Burnaboy amongst others and recently released his album.