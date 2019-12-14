I Have Screenshot Of Those Who Said I Will Fade Off Before December – Zlatan Ibile

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has taken to social media to brag about still being relevant in the industry.

The ‘Zanku’ crooner took to his IG page to share a photo of himself with a caption mocking many of his critics.

In his words;

“I have the screenshot of those who said he would fade off before December 📸 @22.jumpstr”

Zlatan had an impressive 2018/2019 since his emergence on the scene a few years back. He has featured top acts like Burnaboy amongst others and recently released his album.

