I Have Suffered Such A Huge Loss – Empress Njamah

by Temitope Alabi
Empress Njamah
Empress Njamah

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has suffered a huge loss in one of her businesses.

The stunning actress just took to her IG page to reveal she lost a lot in her fish farm which she has been cultivating for more than 8 years.

Read Also: You Are Not Important – Troll Slams Empress Njamah After Rita Dominic Failed To Invite Her To Her Party

HUGE LOSS

In my 8 years of FARMING this is the first time am experiencing such a huge loss, over 300 fishes of 3kg n above for just a fish, times it by 300,way over a million naira… really sad n depressing,it’s well….either food or water was polluted #farmer #catfish #wewontstop.”

0

