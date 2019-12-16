“I Have The Highest Female Artist Streams But Still Receive Hate” – Yemi Alade

Popular female artiste, Yemi Alade is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s most successful musician but she claims she doesn’t get the credit she deserves.

The “Johnny” singer made this known in a recent post on Twitter.

Alade had taken to the micro-blogging platform to appreciate God for lifting her up, despite the hate comments constantly fired at her on a daily basis on Twitter.

The Nigerian songstress wrote;



“I don’t know how I Have been doing it on these Twitter streets of hate and but it’s so obvious more than ever before with so much international recognition, endorsements, highest female artist streams on Spofity etc, that GOD ISNT DONE IN MY LIFE.”

