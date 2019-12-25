I Hold No Grudge Against Buhari Over My Four Years Detention: Dasuki

Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), says he holds nothing against President Muhammadu Buhari following his long years in detention.

Speaking during a radio interview with the Voice of America Hausa Service, shortly after he was released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), he said he had no comment to pass to the government.

Dasuki was released on Tuesday evening after Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, gave an order for his release.

Dasuki had spent four years in detention, following his arrest in 2015 over alleged abuse of office and money laundering. Although he was granted bail several times by the court, the government refused to release him.

Asked if his detention was a retaliation for the role he played in the 1985 coup which saw the removal of Buhari as head of state, he said he is not aware of such motive and that his incarceration was designed by God.

“I am not aware of this. What I know is that God designed this to happen.”

“Nothing more. I have no problem with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone.

“There is no call to be made to the government. You know everything that happened to one in life is designed by God. Ignorance and lack of understanding can make one suffer himself… Anything that God destined it to be, it will be. You said I spent four years in detention, it is over and today. Only God knows everything that will happen tomorrow.

“What is important is for everybody to be fair. Everybody who is a Muslim and whogoeso to the mosque knows that what the Imam preaches every day is to harp on the need for people to be fair and honest. There is a reason for this and we need to listen.

On the allegations against him, he said, “Yes, we have been going to court. It stopped because they were asked to release me and they did not release me. I resolved that anytime they release me, I will appear before the court and defend myself. I am ready.”