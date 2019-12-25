I Hope History Will Be Kind To Me: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said that he hopes that history will be kind to him and Nigerians.

The president said this while reiterating his commitment to abide by the constitution of the country, by which he was sworn into office.

Speaking when he received residents of Abuja led by Muhammad Bello, minister of federal capital territory (FCT) during the traditional Christmas Day homage, Buhari said his government would continue to do its best to utilise national resources to rebuild the country.

He said: ‘‘I swore to hold this office in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God willing, I will follow the system diligently to the end of my term and I hope history will be kind to me and Nigerians.’’

The president told the delegation, comprising religious, traditional and political leaders as well top civil servants and members of the press: ‘‘You are our eyes and ears, we have to listen to you and I hope you are encouraging your constituencies that this leadership means well and is concerned about them.’’

Buhari said the “extreme infrastructure deficit” inherited by his administration was worsened by the volatility in the oil market and the activities of militants in the Niger Delta.

‘‘This administration sincerely believes that if you get infrastructure right, most Nigerians will mind their own businesses. They may not even care who is in government,” he said.

‘‘But when you deny them infrastructural facilities then there is nothing they can do. But I can assure you that I thank Nigerians very much from the bottom of my heart.

“When I travelled to all the 36 states before the elections, what I personally observed and the number of Nigerians that turned up in every state to see and listen to me, are more than what anybody can pay or force.

“What I saw made me believe that the majority of Nigerians understand and sympathise with me.”