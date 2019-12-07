I Made Over A Million In A Few Hours With Mercy Aigbe’s Help – Ifu Ennada

by Temitope Alabi
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ifu Ennada
A couple of days ago, former BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada broke down in tears speaking on how she will no longer be selling her old Ifu Ennada products.

Ifu stated that she will flood the market with new ones and hopes her fans will patronize her.

Not long after she shared the video and many watched and easily decoded the marketing strategy she used for this, they began to commend and appreciate her ‘business’ skills.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe joined the many who took to Ifu’s comment section to comment on her and not long after she did, Ifu replied revealing that she in fact sold over a million worth of her product via Mercy Aigbe’s page.

See the exchange below;

