I Never Asked Ghanaian DJs To Stop Playing Nigerian Songs – Fuse ODG

Fuse ODG has come out to deny telling Ghanaian DJs to stop playing Nigerian music on radio stations and in clubs.

According to the Ghanaian singer, he never asked for such but only asked that Nigerian songs get limited airplay in order to ensure that Ghanaian music thrives.

Fuse went on to claim that there is a policy in Nigeria for radio stations to play 80% of Nigerian music, which in turn helps in repackaging and increased sales of Nigerian music.

