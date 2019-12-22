“I Prefer Dating Married Men To Single Guys – Nigerian Actress

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian indigeneous actress, Mariam Odunola Muftaudeen, better known as Omo VC, has said she would rather go for married men than single men.

Mariam Odunola Muftaudeen
Nigerian actress, Mariam Odunola Muftaudeen

The actress had a chat with Nigerian Tribune and she said;

“Marriage is a delicate topic that I am always cautious to discuss because it cuts across various faiths with personal interests and different kinds of persons involved. But as a Muslim, my religion gives room for a man to marry more than one wife with clear explanations that such a man must create balance on the home front.

If a man doesn’t have the financial, mental, physical and psychological capacity to marry more than one wife, he is not expected to go into polygamy. I however don’t have any issue with polygamy as long as there is adequate care and respect among the parties involved.

Read Also: James Brown Reveals One Question He Is Tired Of Responding To

Personally, I like married men more than single guys because I have never been lucky with single guys. As it looks, I might end up being second, third or even fourth wife, I don’t mind as long as I am happy.

However, I can’t marry someone who doesn’t have interest in my profession. Acting is my pride and it gives me joy. Before going into relationship, my man must have been aware of how passionate I am with acting and filmmaking.”

Tags from the story
Mariam Odunola Muftaudeen
0

You may also like

37 Things Every Woman Needs To Know Before Having A Baby

5 Ways To Ensure Your Smartphone Always Functions Like Brand New

Gold Christmas Tree Sells For N662m In Tokyo

I Can Make Myself Understood Anywhere In The World – Nicolas Anelka

I Can Make Myself Understood Anywhere In The World – Nicolas Anelka

Okada Riders in Trouble again as Delta State Bans Okada Business with September Ending Ultimatum

Infographic – How To Know If A Lady Is Single Or Engaged!

Read What Seun Kuti’s Partner Wished Him On His Birthday

(Advice Needed): He Is A Divorcee, Can I Marry Him?

Gun Store Bans Obama Voters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *