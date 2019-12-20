I Promise To Be Loyal To You- Bobrisky Makes Promise To Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has taken to IG to make a solemn promise to her bff Tonto Dikeh.

Celebrating their friendship, Bob promised she will forever be loyal to Tonto Dikeh.

”@tontolet I never regretted knowing you at all…. you are a blessing to me. All my family fell in love with you, especially my grandma that hardly use internet. She said I should hold you tight. I promise to be loyal to u till death. You are just an amazing soul. 4yrs of friendship and still counting ❤️”

Tonto has since replied her saying;

”Oooooo My RISKY, I don’t say it enough but you are the best of the best +1

Knowing you is having loyalty that gladdens my Soul..

You are not my Best friend, you simply are my Family..

#ITS 4yrs Already #Wow #MANY MORE YEARS TO US💃💃💃

Love you Silly💋💋💋💋💋💋”