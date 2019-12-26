‘I Raised Our Son 100% Alone’ – 9ice’s Ex-Wife, Toni Payne

Former wife, Toni Payne of Afro Music singer, 9ice has made a shocking revelation.

The mother of one who had her marriage crashed following some complications and drama has revealed that it’s all been her taking care of their child.

She made this revelation in her Instagram story update as she celebrated the festivities of Christmas and the coming year.

Sharing her best wishes to everyone, she dropped the news that it’s been ‘100%’ her input in taking care of Zion.

