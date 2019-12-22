I Sometimes Owe Vendors – Tonto Dikeh Confesses

Nollywood actress and mom of one Tonto Dikeh has confessed that she sometimes owe vendors when she buys things from them.

The actress took to her page to share a photo of herself shopping, saying she normally does not like shopping as she prefers it is brought home to her.

In her words;

“Rounding up with Christmas shopping..🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵. I’m so not a shopping person, I like it when they just bring home, I pick I pay/or I owe.. we good…💃This one waka waka everywhere, MUMMY I WASNT BORN FOR THIS..”