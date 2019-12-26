I Started Admiring DJ Cuppy Romantically Since She Was 19: Hollywood Actor

by Eyitemi Majeed
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, says he started admiring popular Disc Jockey, Cuppy romantically since she was 19-year-old.

Speaking via his Instagram page, he revealed that his new year gift to her is to remain celibate until she finally agrees to marry him.

He wrote:

“I started admiring Cuppy romantically since she was 19, my #Christmas and new year gift to her is to remain celibate until she agree to #marry me, she inspired me to supporting Tacha… 🙄🙄Mr #Zlatan, nobody is stopping you from becoming a #father like #Davido in 2020, ⚽️but leave my @cuppymusic out of the #picture, i have been in #love with her even before you smell fame. 🤣Ask @iambangalee he knows how much i cherish this priceless #diamond in a gentle rough. 💎Her precious and flawless voice is perfection in itself. 😍She inspired me to supporting #Tacha in #BBnaija2019 because Tacha is an intelligent woman, other #PepperDem housemate copy #fashion from her as if she is their spiritual mother.”

Tags from the story
DJ Cuppy
0

You may also like

R.I.P: The Entire Anambra State Come Out To Pay Last Respect To Late Dora Akunyili

Linda Ikeji

Billionaire Blogger, Linda Ikeji And Friend Recreate 20-year Old Photo

Hilarious memes mocking Ighalo’s missed chances during Nigeria Vs Argentina game

Cardi B Develops Complications, Suspends Concert For This Month

[Photo]: Cardi B shares a photo of her swollen leg following aftermath of her plastic surgery

DJ Cuppy

80% Of Nigerians Don’t Like You Because You Refused To Accept My Marriage Proposal – Uche Maduagwu Tells DJ Cuppy

“What Have You Seen That You Are Shouting” – Toyin Lawani Slams Critics

“We were booloving on his wedding day!” – Scorned lady who found out her boyfriend is one year married outs him on Twitter. (Screenshots)

Daddy Freeze

‘Blame Church For Blessing Okoro’s Arrest’ – Daddy Freeze Reacts

Toke Makinwa

No Man Likes Drama: Wale Adetona Reacts As Toke Makinwa Advice Ladies To Stir Drama In Their Relationships

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *