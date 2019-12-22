I Still Use My Personal Cars Since Assuming Office: Governor Makinde

by Valerie Oke
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde
Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, says he still uses his personal cars since assuming office because the state can not afford to buy new cars yet.

Speaking during a live programme on Oyo state broadcasting corporation, tagged “Live chat with GSM, a quarterly session with the Oyo State Governor”, on Saturday, he added that it would require about N3 Billion to buy new cars for new public office holders in the state adding that such fund is not available yet in the state.

He said:

”Up till date, we have not bought vehicles for the office holders.”
“If we are to buy official vehicles for myself and other office holders, we will not spend less than N3 billion and we cannot afford that now. Up till today, I am still using my personal cars in the office. Our priority is to the people. We prioritize what we can do to the people who gave the opportunity to serve them.

0

