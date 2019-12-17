I Thank God For Sparing My Life, Says Buhari As He Clocks 77

by Verity Awala
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he thanks God for soaring his life as he clocks 77 today, December 17th.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon, Buhari, who is currently leading the country, and on his second term said he will continue to serve with dedication and integrity.

Buhari, therefore, advised Nigerians to be patient and patriotic as that “is what will see us through as we progress on the journey of development”.

Read Also: Get Tyrant Buhari Out Of Power, Fani-Kayode Tells Pastor Adeboye

He tweeted: “I’m grateful to the Almight­y God for sparing my life to see today, my 77th birthday. I will continue to serve with dedication and integrity. I urge patience and patriotism on the part of Nigerians; this is what will see us through as we progress on the journey of development.”

 

Tags from the story
77th birthday, President Muhammafu Buhari
0

You may also like

Adamawa By-Election: Ag. Governor Has No Moral Right To Contest – Gulak

#NigeriaDecides: APC thugs allegedly burn ballot boxes, kill two(video)

Kenyan Court suspends government ban of three Television stations

Shun All Diversionary Antics Of APC-Led FG, PDP Govs Tell Sheriff

A First For Presidential Candidate, Trump As He Addressed A Largely Black Audience In A Detroit Church

PDP logo

[See Pictures]: PDP Chieftain weds two brides on the same day

Corruption: Nigerians May Revolt Against Leaders Sooner Than Expected – Oshiomhole

APC Demands Extension Of Voters’ Registration Exercise In Osun

Tinubu: ‘PDP Govt, Obanikoro Perpetrating Insurgency For Pecuniary Benefits’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *