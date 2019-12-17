I Thank God For Sparing My Life, Says Buhari As He Clocks 77

President Muhammadu Buhari says he thanks God for soaring his life as he clocks 77 today, December 17th.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon, Buhari, who is currently leading the country, and on his second term said he will continue to serve with dedication and integrity.

Buhari, therefore, advised Nigerians to be patient and patriotic as that “is what will see us through as we progress on the journey of development”.

He tweeted: “I’m grateful to the Almight­y God for sparing my life to see today, my 77th birthday. I will continue to serve with dedication and integrity. I urge patience and patriotism on the part of Nigerians; this is what will see us through as we progress on the journey of development.”