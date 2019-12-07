I Thought I Would Die In The Cold – Rescued Corps Member

Faith, a member of the National Youth Service Scheme(NYSC) who was kidnapped on her way to her weekly Community Development Service CDS meeting at Ilamija, Epe, Lagos, last Friday, recounts her ordeal in kidnappers den.

Faith whose place of primary assignment is the ABC farm, in Ilamija NLA community in Epe, for the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corp, NYSC.

Speaking after her rescue and having received medical attention shortly after she was rescued, she talked about how she was kidnapped.

She said, “ I was in the company of my colleague, going for the CDA meeting. But close to our BPA, they attacked us. They told my colleague to go back. They took me far into the bush. ”

“I was kept under a tree and laid under a tarpaulin. It was cold all through, especially at night. It was very bad, I thought I would die of cold.

While in captivity, I heard the sound of the Police but they could not approach the location I was because it was swampy.

“I was beaten and threatened to be killed. . I stayed there for four days. On the fifth day, we heard sounds of gunshots. Two of my abductors came to where I was kept, brought me out and walked me to a distance.

“They told me to trek down that I would find the farmland, from where I would know my way. They left me there and ran into the bush. That is all I could remember. I want to appreciate the Police for the effort they made towards my rescue”, she narrated.