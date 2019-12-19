“I Want To Be A Proud Mother Of Joshua Not Patricia” – Woman Reacts To Son’s Weaing Of Earring

A Nigerian man, who goes by the Twitter handle, @yorubadon shared his mother’s epic reaction after she discovered he had on earrings in one of his recent photos.

The young man shared screenshot of the messages his mom had bombarded his phone with after he posted the photo on his WhatsApp display picture.

His mother even went as far as stating that she is a proud of four sons and she did not give birth to any female in her family.

The typical African mom also added that she wants to be proud mother of Joshua and not Patricia.

See screenshots below: