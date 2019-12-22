I Want To Experience True Marriage – Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, in a recent interview has opened up on her wish to experience what true marriage feels like.

The Nollywood actress denied allegations of ever being married in her interview with New Telegraph, adding that she would love to have more kids.

Read Also: Actress, Uche Ogbodo drags troll who said she will not make a beautiful bride

Uche Ogbodo said;

“I have never been married and I will love to experience what true marriage feels like. I would love to have a complete family with a man n I love wholeheartedly. And have more Children. I will love to have two more children by God’s grace. I already have one as a Single Mum. If it pleases God I want two more with a man who loves me.’

On her nude birthday photoshoot, she said:

“I have been in this entertainment industry for over a decade, and if you follow my brand you will see that I am not one to do what others do. I am in my own lane. I set my own trends, from my hair to my appearance, to my Personality. I can never copy anyone. People copy me. I set trends and they follow. I don’t follow trends.

“So it’s absurd to say I did my nude photo shoot because others did it. Please go back and check the dates, you will see I gave the other’s mind to feel comfortable in their bodies.

“I did it first and they followed suit. My brand is about strength and courage, will power to be yourself and express yourself freely, especially women who are insecure about themselves due to fear the society has infringed in them. I give hope to the hopeless and a voice to the Mute! Speak your truth! It is after all your truth!’