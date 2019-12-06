I Want To See The Real Nigeria, CardiB Cries Out From Her Lagos Hotel Room (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Cardi B
Cardi B

Popular American rapper Cardi B has requested to be taken to the rough part of Lagos city.

The rapper, who arrived Lagos last night, has made a video requesting that she be shown ‘the hood.’

Sharing the video on Instagram, she also pointed out that she wants to see the real Nigeria and not the boogie part that she is being presented to.

She also hinted that she wanted to taste Nigerian Jollof Rice that she has been hearing about.

Watch The Video Here:

