I Was Able To Use Bible As Ashtray Because I Have God’s Backing On It: Etinosa

by Valerie Oke
Etinosa
Etinosa

We reported earlier that actress, Etinosa Idemudia, was spotted using the bible as an ashtray while smoking weed in a now-viral video.

This move prompted some Islamic clerics to dare her to use the holy Quran for the same purpose.

Well, the actress has replied them that she can’t be doing free shows and giving bloggers free content.

However, she concluded by saying she has been able to use the Bible as an ashtray because she has God’s backing to do it adding that she would do the same with the Quran if paid.

She wrote:

Etinosa's post

