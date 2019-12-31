I Was Drunk When I Raped Old Woman To Death – Suspect

by Temitope Alabi
The Ebonyi State police command has arrested a 20-year-old herdsman, Laolu Isa, for the murder of a 54-year-old woman, Isa confessed to having raped the woman, Mary Okereke, to death.

Speaking to newsmen at the state police command in Abakaliki, on Monday, Isa said he committed the act under the influence of alcohol.

He went on to say that the deceased woman insulted him which led to struggle before he was able to overpower her and raped her to her death.

Speaking to newsmen, Laolu said;

”I am Laulo Isa, I am from Nassarawa. I came to work here in Ebonyi. I was seriously drunk and saw a woman in the night walking along the road. I approached her for sex and she started abusing me”

“We started abusing ourselves and I immediately pounced on her and she started struggling with me to free herself. I was seriously drunk at that time. As I was on her, a man who was passing flashed his torchlight on me and I ran away”.

“I don’t know whether I was having sex with her but she was on the ground with me. I did not hit her with any object but is like I had sex with her for one round. We were both on the ground when a man flashed light on me and I ran away”.

“I am not happy with what I did and I want to die. I want to die!, I want to die!! I have never done this type of thing since God created me on this earth. I am begging for forgiveness.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Awotunde Awosola, said;

”On December 28, 2019, at about 8:pm, one Laulo Isa a herdsman aged 20 years accosted and waylaid one 54 years old Mary Okereke on Ufuezeraku Ugwulangwu road in Ohaozara local government area. There was a struggle between the two of them but he overpowered the woman and had carnal knowledge of the woman. Unfortunately, the woman lost her life during the incident” he said.

Awosola added that the joint efforts of Fulani herdsmen led to the arrest of Isa who fled the scene of the incident, leaving some of his belongings behind.”

