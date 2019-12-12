I Was Financially Castrated When I Found Out I Was 2 Months Pregnant – Gifty

Former BBNaija housemate, BBNaija’s Gifty Goes Completely Naked In New PhotosGifty is celebrating her daughter Aaliyah Powers.

The proud mom took to her IG page to pen a lengthy post for her daughter and according to Gifty, she was not ready to become a mum when she took in with her daughter.

In her words;

Dear Alisha Aaliyah Powers,

I was already two months pregnant when I found out that I was pregnant.

Truth be told, It was a huge surprise because I wasn’t ready to be a mom, my life was mentally, emotionally financially & spiritually castrated. I didn’t know where or how to begin building up my life all up again.

But you my daughter, the moment I found out that you were in my tummy, I realized that the storm is truly over.

You opened doors for mommy, you brought uncountable joy into my life, you gave me hope again, you gave me opportunities I thought were forever gone, you fixed my life back up again, you turned the confused mommy into a glowing mommy.

I promise that for as long as I breathe, I will build an empire that you and your siblings will enjoy from, you will never lack, you will be an outstanding queen that you are meant to be, you already are, I will never allow a fly or a pig to touch you. You have no idea how happy that I am your mother, a woman that carried you for complete 9months and gently pushed you out with an exact 5minutes natural birth.

Cutting your umbilical cord myself and using my hands to bring you out of my virginal was the greatest priceless moment for me😢. The Joy.

I appreciate you, I love you so much beyond words, I will never abandon you, I will always lend you a shoulder/ear when you need it, quit sleeping just to keep you company if I have too.

You are my Rock, I am your shield.

You are my Heart, I am your water.

My forever screensaver.

My carbon copy.

Photocopy mu.

NWA mommy.

Ada Europe.

Ada Chukwu.

Blessed child.

Nwa chukwu gozi.

The world’s prettiest child.

My pride.

My muse.

YOUR MOMMY,

Gifty Powers❤️.