I Was Once A Bus Conductor, Bike Rider, Says Small Doctor As He Shows Off His G-Wagon

Popular Nigerian singer, Small Doctor took to his Instagram page to show off his newly acquired whip.

Recall that some days ago, the singer held the “Omo Better Concert” at the Agege stadium where various A-list artistes graced the occasion.

Announcing the arrival of his latest acquisition, the Agege based singer revealed that he was once a bus conductor but now owns a Benz G-wagon.

The singer also revealed he was once a bike rider before rising to fame.

See his post below: