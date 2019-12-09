“I Was Purging After I Finished Eating” – Cardi B Apologizes To Ghanaian Celebrities For Keeping Them Waiting (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper, Cardi B has tendered an apology message to Ghanaian celebrities after being bashed online for keeping them waiting for too long.

Ghanaian celebrities and Cardi B
Ghanaian celebrities and Cardi B

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper caused a stir when she arrived Ghana on Sunday.

The music sensation failed to show up at Kempinski hotel for a scheduled meet and greet session where some Ghanaian celebrities and Journalists were waiting for her.

Ghanaian media personality and comedienne,  Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media to publicly call out Cardi B.

However, the international reality star revealed she suffered a running stomach after she finished eating, so she had to go and use the toilet before she eventually fell asleep.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Slams Nigerians Praising Cardi B For Something They Will Trash Nigerian Celebrities For

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Afia Schwarzenegger, Cardi B, Kempinski hotel
0

You may also like

Patoranking

Patoranking Signs Endorsement Deal With Hennessey

OlaDips Finally Reveals Shocking Reason Why He’s Fondly Called ÓMO IYA AJE’ [Watch Video]

Davido’s Songs ‘IF’ And ‘FALL’ hit Diamond And Platinum Sales Certification

Akon Rolls With Wizkid And Banky W For ‘Roll It’ Music Video Shoot

Burna Boy And Teni Become New Pepsi Brand Ambassadors

Comedian I Go Dye Rewards Self With 2012 Hybrid Escalade SUV

Bez And Wife Celebrate 2 Years Wedding Anniversary

PHOTO: Actress, Yvonne Nelson Hot In Denim

(PHOTO) Stunning Actress, Genevieve Nnaji At Obasanjo’s Foundation Launch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *