“I Was Purging After I Finished Eating” – Cardi B Apologizes To Ghanaian Celebrities For Keeping Them Waiting (Video)

American rapper, Cardi B has tendered an apology message to Ghanaian celebrities after being bashed online for keeping them waiting for too long.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper caused a stir when she arrived Ghana on Sunday.

The music sensation failed to show up at Kempinski hotel for a scheduled meet and greet session where some Ghanaian celebrities and Journalists were waiting for her.

Ghanaian media personality and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media to publicly call out Cardi B.

However, the international reality star revealed she suffered a running stomach after she finished eating, so she had to go and use the toilet before she eventually fell asleep.

Watch the video below: