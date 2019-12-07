I Was Tush Before I Gave Birth To You – Simi’s Mother Tells Singer (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, Simi and her mother, Jedidah Ogunleye have always been known to share an unbreakable bond especially with their constant display of love on the gram.

Simi and her mother
Simi and her mother

Ogunleye now Mrs Akinsola schooled her daughter on how she used to a happening babe in the good ole days.

It all began when the singer had told her mother to stop wearing sun shades in the house but she seemed to have a reasonable explanation for her action.

The singer’s mom said she was wearing it to cool down the temperature in the house because she was hot.

This earned a laughter from Simi as she proceeded to make jest of her mother.

Jedidah also shared her experience when she entered a one chance bus.

Watch the full video below:

View this post on Instagram

down the temperature in a house

A post shared by Naijaeverything Entertainment (@naijaeverything) on

