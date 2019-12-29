I Will Cut People Out Of My Life With No Hesitation: Iyabo Ojo Blows Hot

by Valerie Oke
Actress Iyabo Ojo
Actress Iyabo Ojo

Actress Iyabo Ojo Alice has vowed to cut people out of her life with no hesitation, no explanation, and no warning if she feels they can’t be trusted.

She further stated that she is too old to be hanging around people who understand the concept of loyalty.

She made this known via her official Instagram page on Sunday, 29th December.

Although it remains unknown who she is directing her outburst to, here is what she said below.

See below for what she posted:

