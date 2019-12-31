I Will Declare Marlians, Titans As Terrorists If Elected President: Bovi

Popular humour merchant, Bovi has stated that his first task would be to declare fans of Tacha (controversial ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate)known as Titans as well as fans of fast-rising singer, Nairamarley, known as Marlians as terrorist if elected president of Nigeria.

Read Also: Is It Not Penis? It Will Rise Again; Comedian Bovi Reacts To Pastor Fatoyinbo;s Court Victory

The comedian made this known during a question and answer segment on his social media account when a fan asked him what his first task would be if he sleeps and wakes up as Nigeria’s president.

He wrote: