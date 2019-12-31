I Will Declare Marlians, Titans As Terrorists If Elected President: Bovi

by Valerie Oke
Comedian Bovi
Comedian Bovi

Popular humour merchant, Bovi has stated that his first task would be to declare fans of Tacha (controversial ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate)known as Titans as well as fans of fast-rising singer, Nairamarley, known as Marlians as terrorist if elected president of Nigeria.

Read Also: Is It Not Penis? It Will Rise Again; Comedian Bovi Reacts To Pastor Fatoyinbo;s Court Victory

The comedian made this known during a question and answer segment on his social media account when a fan asked him what his first task would be if he sleeps and wakes up as Nigeria’s president.

He wrote:

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Bovi, nairamarley, Tacha
0

You may also like

Internet Would Be Peaceful If Networks Start Checking The Mental State Of Peeps Before They Can Buy Data - Basket Mouth Slams Tonto Dikeh

Internet Would Be Peaceful If Networks Start Checking The Mental State Of Peeps Before They Can Buy Data – Basket Mouth Slams Tonto Dikeh

The Falz Experience: Simi Reveals Unknown Details About Falz

Kenny Rodriguez Reveals How He Met And Fell In Love With Uche Jombo

Kenny Rodriguez Reveals How He Met And Fell In Love With Uche Jombo

R. Kelly: “Denzel Washington Re-energized My Career”

May D And Square Records Officially Part Ways…Cite Irreconcilable Differences

Beyonce, Jay-Z Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary in Havana With Their Mothers

Happy Family: Chrissy Teigen Looks Happy With Her Hubby John Legend

Checkout Nollywood Actress Beverly Naya In Hot New Photoshoot

BB Naija 2018 Drama: This Is What Happened When Princess Tried To Kiss Rico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *