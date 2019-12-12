I Will No Longer Spend My Money On Jewelry, Designer Clothing – Young MA

American rapper, Young MA, has shared her plans to become richer in 2020.

According to the rapper, her plan to achieve this will include cutting down on unnecessary purchases and investing more as her goal for the new year is to be richer than 2019.

The 27-year-old rapper whose real name is Katorah Marrero, tweeted: “Investments all 2020! No more buying jewelry or designer clothes.. the goal is to be richer than the year before…”

Her tweet has since been retweeted thousands of times and many of her followers and fans are on the same page as her.