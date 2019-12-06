“I Will Not Give Up” – Omoyele Sowore Vows (Video)

Embattled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has vowed not to give up on the struggle to witness a better Nigeria.

The activist was released from the custody of the department of State Security on Thursday evening.

However, when he reappeared in court on Friday morning, DSS attempted to whisk him away, which proved abortive.

Reacting to this, the activist expressed that he won’t give up on the struggle to emancipate the people of Nigeria from bad leadership.

He also expressed that the security agency reluctantly released him on Thursday.

Watch the video below: