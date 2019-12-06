“I Will Not Give Up” – Omoyele Sowore Vows (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Embattled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has vowed not to give up on the struggle to witness a better Nigeria.

Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

The activist was released from the custody of the department of State Security on Thursday evening.

However, when he reappeared in court on Friday morning, DSS attempted to whisk him away, which proved abortive.

Also Read: Breaking!!! DSS Finally Releases Sowore After 4 Months In Detention

Reacting to this, the activist expressed that he won’t give up on the struggle to emancipate the people of Nigeria from bad leadership.

He also expressed that the security agency reluctantly released him on Thursday.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Sowore assures his supporters

A post shared by cutie_juls2 (@cutie_julls) on

Tags from the story
DSS, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Court convicts teeenage girl of terror attacks.Read more….

Toke makinwa goes braless

Toke Makinwa Gifts Brand New Car To Her Personal Assistant

Hurray!!!! Prices of food stuffs crash ( Find out the foods that crash )

Photos Of A Talented Benue Boy Who Creates Amazing Stuffs From Scrap Materials

bbnaija housemates, Avala and Isilomo gets evicted

BBNaija: Avala and Isilomo Hangout With Ushbebe

Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff relocate to Borno

Tacha and Venita

“An Empty Vessel Makes The Loudest Noise,” – Venita Gossips About Tacha

Ex-Kogi director kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Gas Explosion Kills Female University Graduate Awaiting NYSC (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *