I Will Not Support Anyone Older Than Me For Governor: Umahi

by Verity Awala
Dave Umahi
Dave Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, has revealed that he will not support anyone that is older than him for the 2023 governorship election in the State.

The governor noted that having a young and vibrant person as the Governor of the State comes with some perks.

Speaking when he played host to members of the State Executive Council led by his Deputy Governor, Barr. Kelechi Igwe at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area during the yuletide.

Read Also: Intense Prayers Will Be Carried Out To Chose Next Governor: Umahi

Governor Umahi said, “I will not support anyone that is older than me for Governor come 2023. We need someone that is energetic and ready to lead with every commitment.

“I will not engage in 2023 politics now, I can only talk politics a year to the end of my tenure not now. We are more concerned with developing the state and cannot be distracted by desperate people who are hungry for power and not for the betterment of the people”.

Umahi also made it clear that he wouldn’t allow those that are desperately hungry for power and not for the betterment of the people.

 

