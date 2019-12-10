I Will Say My Last Prayer If You Show Up As My Doctor – Davido Reacts To Peruzzi’s Throwback Photo

by Temitope Alabi
Davido
Davido

Nigerian singer Davido has reacted to a throwback photo singer Peruzzi shared on his page.

The ‘Amaka’ crooner had shared a throwback photo of himself at the beginning of the decade which saw him studying to become a doctor and the present state of things with him now.

Read Also: GoldenBoy Entertainment Files Lawsuit Against Peruzzi Over Breach Of Contract

Reacting to the photo, Davido said if Peruzzi shows up as his doctor he will definitely say his last prayer, poking fun at the singer.

I can imagine goin into surgery and seeing the guy in the first picture with scissors nah to say my last prayer

 

