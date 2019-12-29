“I Will Soon Come And Sing For Your Wife” – Banky W Tells Basketmouth

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W reacted to a post made by comedian, Basketmouth on Instagram.

Banky W and Basketmouth
Nigerian singer, Banky W and comedian, Basketmouth

The comedian had shared a photo of himself and the singer’s wife, Adesua Etomi with the words,

“@bankywellington don’t be angry oh….but I just wanted you to know that I know that you know that your wife fit me small in this picture sha. 😁
@adesuaetomi
The Secrets of Lulu
Part 2.
Coming Soon.”

In response to this, Banky W wrote;

“Looool no wahala I will soon come and sing for @elsieokpocha 😬”

Tags from the story
Adesua Etomi, banky w, basketmouth
