“I Will Soon Come And Sing For Your Wife” – Banky W Tells Basketmouth

Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W reacted to a post made by comedian, Basketmouth on Instagram.
The comedian had shared a photo of himself and the singer’s wife, Adesua Etomi with the words,
“@bankywellington don’t be angry oh….but I just wanted you to know that I know that you know that your wife fit me small in this picture sha. 😁
@adesuaetomi
The Secrets of Lulu
Part 2.
Coming Soon.”
In response to this, Banky W wrote;
“Looool no wahala I will soon come and sing for @elsieokpocha 😬”
