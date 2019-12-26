I Wish To Have A Family Like Ciara’s In Next 1 Year – BBNaija’s Khloe

by Temitope Alabi
BBNaija's Khloe
BBNaija’s Khloe

2018 BBNaija housemate Khloe took to her IG to share her Christmas prayer with friends and followers.

According to Khloe’s prayer, she wishes to be married and with a family by this time next year.

Sharing Ciara’s Christmas family photo, Khloe wrote;

Lord Jesus Christ
it’s your bday, and I have a request
I wish to have a family or couple Christmas pictures like this in the next 365 days …. I know you are right on your throne of mercy, listening and granting wishes today … lord here is my request … pls be my Santa 🙏🙏🙏
Amen 🙏🙏🙏
Here is my point of contact to you 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.’

