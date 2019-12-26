I Wish To Have A Family Like Ciara’s In Next 1 Year – BBNaija’s Khloe

2018 BBNaija housemate Khloe took to her IG to share her Christmas prayer with friends and followers.
According to Khloe’s prayer, she wishes to be married and with a family by this time next year.
Sharing Ciara’s Christmas family photo, Khloe wrote;
‘Lord Jesus Christ
it’s your bday, and I have a request
I wish to have a family or couple Christmas pictures like this in the next 365 days …. I know you are right on your throne of mercy, listening and granting wishes today … lord here is my request … pls be my Santa 🙏🙏🙏
Amen 🙏🙏🙏
Here is my point of contact to you 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.’