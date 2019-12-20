Ice Prince Calls For Impeachment Talks In Some African Countries

Popular Nigerian rapper Ice Prince has reacted to the Senate impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump was impeached by the senate, Rapper, Ice Prince called on citizens of African countries to think forward.

He said it was a thing that is needed in order to have a more befitting society.

The rapper advocated that Africans should learn from Trump’s impeachment and start thinking of tolling that line as well rather than just following it on TV like the FIFA World Cup.

See His Post Here: