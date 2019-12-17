If After Slapping You Husband, He Slaps You Back And You Faint, He Has Done No Evil: Popular Feminist

Popular feminist, Solomon Buchi has stated that if after slapping the husband, he slaps back and the lady faints, then the man has committed no evil at all.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said she only got what he gave him back in the first instance.

He concluded by saying no gender has the exclusive right to be violent and as such any lady that does not want to be beaten should not hit first.

He wrote:

“If You slap your husband and he slaps you back and you faint, he has done no evil at all. He basically gave you back what you gave him first. If you don’t want to be beaten, don’t go physical. It’s simple. No gender has the exclusive right to be violent.”