If Appointed INEC Chairman, I Won’t Take A Kobo From FG To Conduct Elections: Galadima

Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari says he wouldn’t take a kobo from the federal government to conduct elections, if appointed chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The elder statesman said this during an interview with Daily Independent, adding that he would get funding from donor agencies.

He went on to accuse President Buhari, of conspiring with security agencies, INEC and the judiciary to enforce his victory in the February presidential election.

“I am losing hope whether, in my life, I will ever see a free and fair election in this country,” he said.

Read Also: Nigerians Would Have Been Seriously Jubilating Had Atiku Won — Galadima

“We don’t need government to fund INEC at all because we can request donor agencies that will bring materials and pay election officials so that we can have an independent election.

“If they can’t do that, let them appoint me chairman of INEC, I will get funding for INEC. I don’t need one kobo from the federal government of Nigeria. We don’t need any security person; either police or military to look after our elections.”

On what Nigerians can do to ensure good governance and justice, Galadima said: “We are being ruled by a group of people who do not know their left from their right. They are so clueless have no agenda or blueprint for the progress and development of Nigeria.

“What we can do is very simple. Let’s cry out to the outside world. There is nobody that this government fears on earth like the white man.”