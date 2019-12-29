If Christians Take Up Arms, Nigeria Will Burn To Ashes: FFK Replies Sultan Of Sokoto

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned that if Christians are provoked into taking up arms, the country will burn.
The former minister gave this warning while reacting to the statement of Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar that Muslims in the country won’t be provoked into carrying arms.
Reacting to this statement, the former minister pointed out that if Christians had responded to persecutions and violence they have witnessed over the years by taking up arms, Nigeria would have burnt to ashes.
"Muslims won’t be provoked to take arms"-Sultan of Sokoto
If Christians had decided to take up arms & retaliate against the violence, aggression & provocation that we have been subjected to over the years, Nigeria would have burnt to ashes by now. Ours is a peaceful struggle.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 28, 2019