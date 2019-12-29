If Christians Take Up Arms, Nigeria Will Burn To Ashes: FFK Replies Sultan Of Sokoto

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned that if Christians are provoked into taking up arms, the country will burn.

The former minister gave this warning while reacting to the statement of Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar that Muslims in the country won’t be provoked into carrying arms.

Also Read: Christianity Cannot Be Wiped Out Of Nigeria: Fani-Kayode

Reacting to this statement, the former minister pointed out that if Christians had responded to persecutions and violence they have witnessed over the years by taking up arms, Nigeria would have burnt to ashes.

See his tweet below: