If I Talk About Nigeria, Nobody Will Sleep Again: TY Danjuma

by Olayemi Oladotun

A former Minister of Defence, retired General Theophilus Danjuma, has expressed that if he reveals what is happening in the country, Nigerians will no longer sleep.

TY Danjuma
TY Danjuma

He spoke yesterday at the University of Ibadan during the launch of a book, 70 Years of Progressive Journalism: The Story of the Nigerian Tribune and the presentation of Tribune’s Platinum Awards.

He stated: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

