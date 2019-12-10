‘If They Want Me To Reply Them, They Should Pay’ – Tacha (Video)

Popular Nigerian reality TV star Tacha has finally sent a reply to those asking her to show gratitude.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to tell her fans and followers that she is not even ready to joke around with her business and her brand.

Tacha used the Instagram live feature to address other celebrities asking her to show gratitude for their favours.

According to her, if they wanted a “thank you” from her, they should as well pay her to say it.

Watch The Video Here: