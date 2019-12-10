‘If They Want Me To Reply Them, They Should Pay’ – Tacha (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Tacha
BBNaija’s Tacha

Popular Nigerian reality TV star Tacha has finally sent a reply to those asking her to show gratitude.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to tell her fans and followers that she is not even ready to joke around with her business and her brand.

Tacha used the Instagram live feature to address other celebrities asking her to show gratitude for their favours.

READ ALSO – Tacha Will Get Married Before Other Housemates: Uche Maduagwu

According to her, if they wanted a “thank you” from her, they should as well pay her to say it.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Tacha
0

You may also like

#BBNaija: Khloe pens down motivational message to dark skinned women

Actress Bimbo Akintola Explains Why She Has Not Found A Husband, Says She Does Not Care About Money

Artistes Don’t Care About Lyrics Because Nigerians Just Want to Dance – Falz

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Is The Real Definition Of The African Woman On Riposte Magazine

Collaboration continues to reap rewards in nollywood; Inkblot and Film One partner for big budget comedy

How I met, fell in love and married Okon Lagos – Wife speaks

Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks Shames Nicki Minaj In Epic Facebook Rant

Shina Peller’s wife cautions man who tried to woo their 11-year-old daughter on Instagram

Money, Not Retweets Will Make Me Perform At Your Sister’s Wedding, Timi Dakolo Replies Fan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *