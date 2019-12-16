If You Have Money, Spend On Your Man Too: Halima Abubakar Advises

Actress Halima Abubakar has dished out some piece of advice to her teeming fans on social media by asking them to spend on their men too if they have money.

She further assured them that it is not a big deal contrary to public opinion that it is meant to be the other way round.

She concluded by charging them to buy their men everything if they can afford it.

She wrote:

if you have money babes✍🏻spend some on your man too💯it is not a big deal❤️buy him everything💋Type Ameen if you want to be successful and kind