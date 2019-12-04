If You Penetrate A Woman Without Her Being Wet, You Are Going To Hell – Counselor Lutterodt

Controversy media personality Counselor Lutterodt has shared a tip on how one can avoid going to hell.
According to Lutterodt, if one wants to steer clear of heaven, there is a certain thing that they must do before having sex with a woman.
Read Also: ‘It is a must that married men date single women to teach them about marriage’ – Counselor Lutterodt
Lutterodt while speaking during a recent interview said should a man not make a woman wet before he penetrates, such a man is a murderer and will definitely go to hell.
Watch the interview below;
View this post on Instagram
It’s Biblical That Any Man Who Penetrates A Woman Without Her Being Wet Will Go To Hell – Counselor Lutterodt [Watch] Video Credit: UTV Ghana #trending #yourhomeofafricanvibez #Ghana #SexCoach #Hell #ManOfGod #CounselorLutterodt #Sexual #Health #UTVGhana #Ghanaian #Celebrities #Gossip #Enews #vibezafric #dettyrave #likeforlikes #counselor #instafollow