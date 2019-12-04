If You Penetrate A Woman Without Her Being Wet, You Are Going To Hell – Counselor Lutterodt

by Temitope Alabi
Counsellor George Lutterodt
Controversial Ghanaian Counselor George Lutterodt

Controversy media personality Counselor Lutterodt has shared a tip on how one can avoid going to hell.

According to Lutterodt, if one wants to steer clear of heaven, there is a certain thing that they must do before having sex with a woman.

Lutterodt while speaking during a recent interview said should a man not make a woman wet before he penetrates, such a man is a murderer and will definitely go to hell.

Watch the interview below;

 

