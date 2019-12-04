If You Spoil Your Kids When They Are Young, They Will Spoil Your Life When You Are Old: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media evangelist, says if you spoil kids when they are young then they would come back to spoil your life when you are old because love without discipline is hate.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Omokri concluded by saying it is better to train your kids when they are young if you don’t want to cry when you are old.

What he wrote below:

“If you spoil your kids when they are young, they will spoil your life when you are old. Love without discipline is hate. David spoiled Absalom and Adonijah, and they made him cry in his old age. Train your kids if you don’t want to cry in old age.”

