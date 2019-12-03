If You Tell Lies, Stop Scolding Your Children If They Do Same: Shehu Sani

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken out time to advise his followers on a key issue about parenting.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker pointed out that a lot of parents are used to lying to their children about their academic achievement during their formative years in school.

Also Read: Deji Adeyanju Invites Shehu Sani, Dino Melaye To Join Struggle For Electoral Reforms

The former lawmaker who has recently been invited to join the struggle for electoral reforms pointed out that despite them lying, they find it easy to scold their children whenever they are lying.

See his tweet below:

Shehu Sani
