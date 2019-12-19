If Your Child Operates Social Media Before 18, You Are A Failure: Mr Jollof (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular comedian, Mr. Jollof has expressed that allowing children to make use of social media before the age of 18 is a failure on the side of the parents.

Mr Jollof
Mr. Jollof

The comedian pointed this out while reacting to attacks from his followers over his display of smoking habits on social media, despite having young people among his followers.

Also Read: Nigerian Men Are Horny And Can Sexually Assault You – Mr. Jollof Warns Cardi B About Twerking

The comedian expressed that having children below 18 years on social media is an indication of failure on the part of the parents.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Na Igbo na spoil Federal Road for Nigeria ?

A post shared by FREEDOM ATSEPOYI (@mr.jollof_) on

Tags from the story
Mr Jollof, social media
0

You may also like

[Advice Needed] I am attracted to my cousin, what should I do?

Here’s How Trump Will Dismantle Obama’s Legacy

36-Year-Old Graduate Missing After Receiving N500,000

Ubi Franklin talks Marriage Expectations and more on EbonyLife TV “Moments”

[Things You Should Know] Moringa- The Power Plant

6 Amazing Reasons You Should Eat More Almonds.

7 Sure Signs You’re a Chronic Perfectionist

18 Signs You’re Dating A “Collector” — A Man Who Collects Women

[PHOTOS]: Nigerian Lady Finds Dollar Notes In Okrika Bag, Searching Frantically For The Owner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *