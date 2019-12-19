If Your Child Operates Social Media Before 18, You Are A Failure: Mr Jollof (Video)

Popular comedian, Mr. Jollof has expressed that allowing children to make use of social media before the age of 18 is a failure on the side of the parents.

The comedian pointed this out while reacting to attacks from his followers over his display of smoking habits on social media, despite having young people among his followers.

The comedian expressed that having children below 18 years on social media is an indication of failure on the part of the parents.

Watch the video below: