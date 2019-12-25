Ifu Ennada Begs Her Debtors To Pay Up (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

BBNaija 2018 star, Ifu Ennada has taken to her official Instagram page to plead with those owing her money to pay up.

Ifu Ennada
Former BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada

The reality star shared a photo with the caption;

“I don’t make 5millionaday a day abeg, I no be Dangote. Make una pay me my money. You know yourselves. When it’s time to borrow, ya’ll are cute and sorrowful, when it’s gone past time to pay, una go begin vex on top my own money. All this rubbish will stop in 2020.”

See the full post below:

Ifu Enada's post

