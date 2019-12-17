IGP Reveals Number Of High Profile Suspects Arrested In 2019

by Verity Awala

 

Mohammed Adamu
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP)  Mohammed Adamu

Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police, revealed on Monday that the police force arrested 6,531 high-profile suspects in various operations in 2019.

Mohammed while speaking at the end of the year conference of senior police officers in Abuja, on Monday, said armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, and murder made up the list of suspects.

He said, “Between January 2019 to date, a total of 6,531 high-profile suspects were arrested in various police operations. This comprises of a total of 2,627 armed robbery suspects; 1,621 suspected cultists; 1,527 kidnapping suspects; and 758 murder suspects. ”

“Within the same period, we also recovered a total of 2,037 firearms of various calibre and descriptions; 21,870 ammunition; and 1,662 vehicles. Similarly, 945 kidnapping victims were rescued in various police-led operations in the country.”

Read Also: Police Arrest Man Who Beat Actor To Death

“All these achievements would not have been possible without the sacrifice of all of you seated here as well as other officers across all ranks who are out there sacrificing day and night for the safety and security of citizens of our beloved nation,” he said.

“Our intelligence generation and utilisation capacity, as well as our operational competence have been significantly enhanced such that today, I can confidently confirm that we have succeeded in addressing the prevalent crimes we inherited as well as aided in the entrenchment of our democratic values.

“It is also corroborated by the fact that our capacity to prevent crimes, disrupt highly organised and deadly criminal networks and apprehend high-profile felons has been strengthened, thereby engendering unprecedented volume of arrests and the phenomenal reduction in the rate of crime.”

