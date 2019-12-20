IK Ogbonna Blasts Timaya Over Comment On Nigerian Celebrities

by Temitope Alabi

I have been in pain since news broke that hazard is now a Madrid player  But Here Is How I Would Cure Myself - IK Ogbonna

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has taken to his IG stories to blast singer Timaya.

Recall Timaya had taken to his IG page to ask that people stop comparing him with other Nigerian celebrities as they all wear fake designer items.

Read Also: ‘They Don’t Wear Original Items’ – Timaya Drags Other Celebrities (Video)

Reacting to this IK slammed the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa saying he should promote Nigerian designers instead of dragging them.

He further stated that international acts promote their own brand reason many local acts love them. The actor then added that Nigerian celebrities criticize everything in Nigeria but the food.

Read his post below;

Tags from the story
IK Ogbonna, timaya
0

You may also like

Femi Kuti to perform at the African Cup of Nations opening ceremony on Friday

Watch Femi Kuti Reveal The Most Shocking Details About His Children

Nollywood Actress, Ngozi Nwosu Gets Herself A Honda EOD

Nigerian man sets strict rules for his future wife (Photo)

Chris Brown’s Friends Throw Him Surprise Party After His Release

Freeze – “Most DJs Are Deaf And Dumb”

Alleged Taxi Driver Assault Update: Davido Goes Underground As AIG Orders His Arrest

Wizkid Acquires New N101M Lamborghini Urus

Yemi Alade’s Video, ‘Johnny’ Becomes The Most Watched Video By An African Woman On YouTube

Britney Spears shows off her figure in beautiful red dress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *