IK Ogbonna Blasts Timaya Over Comment On Nigerian Celebrities

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has taken to his IG stories to blast singer Timaya.

Recall Timaya had taken to his IG page to ask that people stop comparing him with other Nigerian celebrities as they all wear fake designer items.

Reacting to this IK slammed the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa saying he should promote Nigerian designers instead of dragging them.

He further stated that international acts promote their own brand reason many local acts love them. The actor then added that Nigerian celebrities criticize everything in Nigeria but the food.

Read his post below;