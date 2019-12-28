Ike Reacts Breakup Rumour With Mercy

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyeama, has reacted to the viral reports that he has broken up with his reality TV star girlfriend, Mercy Eke.

The speculation was further fuelled after he was spotted in the same car with Tacha, a rival of his girlfriend.

However, reacting to the rumour, the former housemate downplays such reports as untrue.

He further stated that the fact that he has been busy is why they have not been together lately.

He made this known via a live Instagram video.

Watch the video below: