Ike Spotted Hanging Out With Tacha In The Same Car

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Ike Onyema recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with co-reality star, Tacha and he deleted it almost immediately.

In the photo, Ike was seen tagging along with the controversial reality star in the same car to an undisclosed location and his girlfriend, Mercy was no where in view.

Reports claim the model had tried to dodge the cameras while he attended Tacha’s birthday party on Monday.

Mercy and Tacha are not best of friends but Ike happens to be Tacha’s friend.

See the photo of the duo below: