Ike Spotted Hanging Out With Tacha In The Same Car

by Amaka Odozi

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Ike Onyema recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with co-reality star, Tacha and he deleted it almost immediately.

former BBNaija housemates, Tacha, Ike and Mercy
former BBNaija housemates, Tacha, Ike and Mercy

In the photo, Ike was seen tagging along with the controversial reality star in the same car to an undisclosed location and his girlfriend, Mercy was no where in view.

Reports claim the model had tried to dodge the cameras while he attended Tacha’s birthday party on Monday.

Mercy and Tacha are not best of friends but Ike happens to be Tacha’s friend.

Read Also: Teebillz Attacks Troll Who Says His Daughter Looks Like Tiwa Savage

See the photo of the duo below:

Ike and Tacha

Tags from the story
Ike Onyema, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

6 Things You Didn’t Know About BB Naija 2018’s ‘Badman’, Teddy A

‘It cuts me some nice cheques though’ – Tiwa Savage replies people criticizing her for performing barefoot

Celebrity Couple, Banky W and Adesua Pictured Kissing in South Africa (Photos)

American Rapper, Diddy hails Falz

Muyiwa Ademola Shows Off His Beautiful Wife Cute Daughter

Checkout the reply IK Ogbonna’s wife gave to a follower who asked why she exposes her body

Stupid fool!!! Worry about actresses that go to Dubai to have men poo in their mouths - Tonto Dikeh slams AGN chairman

We Share The Same Men, We Are All Fighting For The Same Thing In Nollywood – Tonto DIkeh

BBNaija: Miracle is third Head of House

Here’s The Hilarious Princess Backflip That’s Making Rounds On the Internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *